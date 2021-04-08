Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

COO opened at $382.69 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.77 and a 200-day moving average of $360.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

