Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 32,389 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

