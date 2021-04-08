Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 31,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,764,230.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,730 shares of company stock worth $9,670,437. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.