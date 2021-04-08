Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $683,000 Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 555,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

