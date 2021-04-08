Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $721,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $278,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

