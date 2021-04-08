Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $784,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,100,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $181.12.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

