Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,542.00 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $517.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9,636.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,566.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,530.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

