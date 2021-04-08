Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sells 15,000 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $602,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,834.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

