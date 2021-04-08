VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 626,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,310,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,311,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

