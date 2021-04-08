W. R. Grace & Co. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 732 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,256% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

GRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.