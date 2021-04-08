Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down to $19.13

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $18.53. Wabash National shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 394 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $959.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after buying an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 462,070 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 261,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 132,731 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.