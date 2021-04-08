Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.91 ($144.60).

WCH opened at €124.30 ($146.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €131.55 ($154.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.93.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

