Warburg Research Reiterates €107.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €97.00 ($114.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €88.97 and a 200-day moving average of €89.19. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.