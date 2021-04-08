Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 940,926 shares.The stock last traded at $35.27 and had previously closed at $34.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,699,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

