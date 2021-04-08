Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

WPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.