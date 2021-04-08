WeBlock Market Cap Tops $163,616.28 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. WeBlock has a total market cap of $163,616.28 and $19,924.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeBlock has traded 110.4% higher against the US dollar. One WeBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.80 or 0.00631366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

WeBlock Profile

WeBlock (WON) is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. WeBlock’s official website is www.weblock.vip. The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock. WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

WeBlock Coin Trading

