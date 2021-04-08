WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,494,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $119,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 360,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.