Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.