Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 13,568 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Farmland Partners by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

FPI stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $348.18 million, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

