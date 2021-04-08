Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WETF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $991.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

