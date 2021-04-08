Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,300 Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $314.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.71.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

RedHill Biopharma Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

