Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 26,988 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $738.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.71. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

