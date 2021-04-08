Wells Fargo & Company Raises National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $74.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NHI opened at $74.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

