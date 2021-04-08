West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$120.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC increased their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of WFG opened at C$100.32 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$100.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

