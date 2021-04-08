Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of MTT opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.