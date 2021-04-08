Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

