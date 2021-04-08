WHALE (WHALE) Trading 29.5% Lower This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.40 or 0.00043929 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $138.55 million and $1.11 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00266272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00786365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,728.87 or 0.99852387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.00701656 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. WHALE’s official website is whale.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.