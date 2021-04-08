Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

