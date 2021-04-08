WhiteCoin Price Hits $1.52 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $2.30 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011574 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

