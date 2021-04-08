Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Wipro reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wipro by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wipro by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 194,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

