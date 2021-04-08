WMS Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

