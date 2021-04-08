WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of WNS by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

