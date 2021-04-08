Woodstock Corp Acquires 508 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,235. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

