Woodstock Corp Has $8.94 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 158,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.60. The company had a trading volume of 350,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,497,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $468.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.