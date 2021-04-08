Woodstock Corp Purchases 115 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.75. 88,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,009. The company has a market cap of $432.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.52 and a 200 day moving average of $207.22. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

