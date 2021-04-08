WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP has a consensus rating of Hold.

WPP opened at $65.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. WPP has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9777 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WPP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 84.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WPP by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

