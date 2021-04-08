WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.21

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.21 and last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 38178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.75 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

