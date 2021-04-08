WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last three months. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

