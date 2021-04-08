Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,622 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of WYND opened at $64.56 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.96 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.