XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.23). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

