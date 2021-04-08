XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

XOMA stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

