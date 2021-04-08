Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,515.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and last traded at GBX 1,515 ($19.79), with a volume of 6226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,448.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.11. The company has a market capitalization of £875.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.