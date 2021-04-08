Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Yum China reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Yum China stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,104. Yum China has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.