Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report $28.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $47.72 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $6.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $168.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $233.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $326.97 million, with estimates ranging from $128.05 million to $466.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. 360,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,443. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

