Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.69. Camping World reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,706. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,704,080 shares of company stock valued at $66,284,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

