Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

