Zacks: Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $130.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $132.17 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $82.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $498.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $494.58 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $505.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

SASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. 4,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

