Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $2.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $2.62. Signature Bank reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $16.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $223.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $79,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

