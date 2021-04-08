Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 168,081 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 299,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

