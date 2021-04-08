Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post sales of $101.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.80 million. EverQuote reported sales of $81.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $435.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.49 million to $437.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $521.29 million, with estimates ranging from $507.47 million to $546.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

EVER traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 3,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,294. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,396 shares of company stock worth $4,383,873 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

